Paul talks with John Gage of Citizens’ Climate Lobby about his work as state coordinator for New Hampshire, in which he helps guide the New Hampshire Resolution to Take Action on Climate Pollution town warrant article project (carboncashback.org).
Capitol Closeup: How New Hampshire Citizens Are Taking Action on Climate
Paul talks with John Gage of Citizens’ Climate Lobby about his work as state coordinator for New Hampshire, in which he helps guide the New Hampshire Resolution to Take Action on Climate Pollution town warrant article project (carboncashback.org).