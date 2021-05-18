Wait, is the System Actually Working? Why Congress is a Lot More Effective than you Think

There’s a perception that Congress is totally gridlocked, and that the parties do nothing but bicker. But our expert guest says that maybe we’re all being a little too negative, because actually, Congress gets more done while you’re not looking than you’d think. And despite the historic problems we’ve seen recently (think insurrection), the system is kind of holding together. Frances Lee is a Professor of Politics and Public Affairs, and the Associate Chair of the Department of Politics at Princeton University.



