Great Ideas: How to Fight the Most “Persistent and Lethal” Threat in America

When people think of violent extremists, they tend to think groups like Al-Qaeda, ISIS, or other international terrorist organizations. But the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has actually called white supremacist extremists“the most persistent and lethal threat” here in America. In fact, those groups perpetrated two thirds of the attacks and plots in the US in 2019 and over 90 percent in the first 6 months of 2020.

To address this issue, the Center for American Progress and the McCain Institute for International Leadership have developed a comprehensive national strategy for tackling white supremacist violence. It’s a bipartisan plan based on consensus policies that unite our political parties. Our guest Simon Clark is a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress, and he walks us through how to fight this threat.