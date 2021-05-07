Will African American Voters Continue to Turn Out for Democrats in 2022?

In 2020, one thing was clear: as goes African American voters, so goes the Democratic Party. And as goes the Democratic Party, so goes the balance of power in America. Understanding the evolving views and priorities of Black Americans — and what drives their enthusiasm to vote — will be critical if Democrats are to have any chance in the 2022 midterms (and beyond). The authors of a new report on African American voter priorities in 2021 — Promises Made Must Be Promises Kept — join the show to explain their findings.



