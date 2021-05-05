This week on Facing the Future we look at President Biden’s ambitious policy agenda with former Ambassador and New Hampshire Congressman Richard Swett. Then we go to Las Vegas with Concord Coalition Field Director Phil Smith and Jayce Farmer, professor of public policy at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, who uses Concord’s Principles and Priorities budget exercise with his mid-career graduate students.
Facing The Future: Don’t Keep it in Vegas
