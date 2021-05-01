The New England Take: Meagan Ferns, Strive Indoor Cycling

Meagan Ferns of Strive Indoor Cycling dives into starting a business to build a community, the impact of social media, and starting the Broad Topics podcast to beat the COVID19 blues.

Learn more about Strive Indoor Cycling at https://www.striveindoorcycling.comand her and Rachel Sotak’s podcast Broad Topics at https://anchor.fm/broad-topics6

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and join us on Patreon for exclusive content and other chances to support the show at http://thenewenglandtake.com

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake and https://twitter.com/newenglandtake

