Facing The Future: UnRepresented and UnSustainable

This week on Facing the Future we go to the movies with a panel discussion on the fiscal policy aspects of an award-winning documentary called UnRepresented. The film deals with forces that amplify the voices of special interests above those of the American voter. Our guests include the film’s executive producer Andrew Rodney, Maya MacGuineas, President of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget and David Walker, former Comptroller General of the United States. We discussed why deficits should matter to the public, whether to “go” big or “go incremental” on deficit reduction measures, and the pros and cons of a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution.



