Paul talks with Joe Gleason, Assistant Executive Director at the Capitol Center for the Arts, about the story of one of the premier performing arts venues in New Hampshire, and what is coming there next as they prepare to emerge from the pandemic shutdown.
The comeback: the return of music, theater, and arts at the Capitol Center
