The New England Take: Chef Corey Fletcher, Revival Kitchen & Bar

Chef Corey Fletcher, owner of Revival Kitchen & Bar, joins the show about doing farm to table in New Hampshire, surviving COVID19 in the restaurant industry, and rebuilding from a Christmas disaster.

Follow Revival and get news on reopening at https://www.revivalkitchennh.com

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and join us on Patreon for exclusive content and other chances to support the show at http://thenewenglandtake.com

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake and https://twitter.com/newenglandtake

