Facing The Future: Nuking the Filibuster – Be Careful What You Wish For

When you’re trying to pass legislation in Washington, rules matter. This week on Facing the Future we take a close look at one of the most controversial rules: the Senate filibuster. Our guest is David Schiappa of the Duberstein Group, who spent nearly three decades as a high-ranking Senate staffer providing advice and counsel to Republican leaders. We discuss the background of the filibuster and whether it might be eliminated. Tori Gorman, Concord’s policy director leads the conversation. Then, I end the program with a few words about paying the bill for infrastructure.



