Matt joins legendary West Virginia radio host Howard Monroe on his morning show to discuss the arguments around statehood for Washington D.C., why the arguments against should remind you of “My Cousin Vinny,” and what the real holdup is. Also, what the government should actually do to keep people from migrating out of rural states.
Boiling Down the DC Statehood Argument (Hint: It’s All Politics)
