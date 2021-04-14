The panel dives deep on whether the CDC blundered on pausing the J&J vaccine, whether Republican infighting will actually hurt the party long term, and whether Alabama Governor Asa Hutchinson’s veto of a bill on medical care for transgender youth is a political breath of fresh air.
Capitol Closeup: Was the J&J Pause a Massive Fumble? And is the GOP Feud a BFD?
