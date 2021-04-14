New presidents often put out a “skinny budget” early in their administration covering just a portion of federal spending. This week on Facing the Future, we look at President Biden’s skinny budget with its $1.5 trillion request for fiscal year 2022 appropriations. Then we delve into a full range of economic and other challenges posed by population aging. Our guest is Richard Jackson, president of the Global Aging Institute.
Facing The Future: The Skinny on Biden’s Budget
