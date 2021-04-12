Today, we’ve got a wild story for you. It’s definitely Beyond Politics…but trust us on this one, it’ll make you think. Our guest Dr. Brandy Schillace is the Editor-in-Chief for BMJ’s Medical Humanities Journal and the author of MR. HUMBLE AND DR. BUTCHER: A Monkey’s Head, the Pope’s Neuroscientist, and the Quest to Transplant the Soul, which the New York Times called “delightfully macabre.” A fascinating look at what makes us…us…and whether we could ever move ourselves to another body.



