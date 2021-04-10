Buzz Scherr of UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law

Buzz Scherr, Professor at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, gives his story on discovering a passion for law, breaking out of his shell to be a public defender, his passion for teaching, and his work to defend the privacy rights of New Hampshire residents.

Join us on Patreon for exclusive content and chances to support the show at http://thenewenglandtake.com

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake and https://twitter.com/newenglandtake

Learn more about UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law at https://law.unh.edu