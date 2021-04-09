Matt joins legendary West Virginia radio host Howard Monroe on his morning show to discuss the Georgia voting law jockeying, why the Dems’ legislative strategy shifted this week, why Joe Manchin is even more in the catbird seat, and what Mary Poppins has to do with passing laws in Congress.
Why Joe Manchin, Chuck Schumer, and Joe Biden Are Smiling
