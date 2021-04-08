Chris Hill, the host of Motley Fool Money, the #1 stock investing radio show in America, discusses the Atlantic article arguing that the growth of index funds could be changing everything: the way companies behave, people invest, and the whole market operates. Also, why is good economic news in the Great Reopening a mix bag for many companies? And what can Godzilla teach us about the entertainment industry right now?
Is the Whole Stock Market Under Threat?
