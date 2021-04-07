The panel of New Hampshire politics experts digs in to why big companies are dissing Republican voting laws, whether the big new infrastructure bill makes economic sense, and why Senator Joe Manchin is smiling this week. Also, veteran Republican political consultant Alicia Preston gives some hot tips to politicians like Matt Gaetz on how not to pay prostitutes.
Capitol Closeup: Are American Companies Drinking “Woke-a Cola?”
