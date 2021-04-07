It’s infrastructure week! No, really! This week on Facing the Future, we dove into President Biden’s ambitious infrastructure plan. Bob was joined by Brian Riedl of the Manhattan Institute and Ben Ritz of the Progressive Policy Institute to help us “bridge” two different perspectives.
Facing the Future: Two Views – Biden’s Infrastructure Plan
