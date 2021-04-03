Martin England of Continuum Arts Collective and Chris Ryan of NH Today

Welcome to the first episode of The New England Take! In this episode we are joined by Martin England of the Continuum Arts Collective and his band The Reconstructed, followed by Chris Ryan of the morning show NH Today to talk about the future of radio.

