Great Ideas: What’s Actually in the Federal Budget‪?‬

*BONUS EPISODE THIS WEEK* There are hundreds of federal agencies and departments, thousands of federal programs, millions of pages of federal regulation. And it’s all controlled by the federal budget. It’s the central plan of American government. And it’s incredible how many misconceptions there are about it. For example, how much do we spend on foreign aid every year? How much do we actually spend on defense? What about political footballs like food stamps, or Social Security? If the budget is our plan, what’s in it? And if our plan has some giant problems in it, how do we start to fix them?

Bob Bixby Executive Director of The Concord Coalition, takes us through it step by step, and then explains how we can start to get a better handle on controlling the budget.