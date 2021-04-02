The debate about raising the minimum wage is full of misconceptions — myths that lead to a lot more partisan fighting than there needs to be. For example, a celebrated Republican pollster found that 80% of business executives actually support raising it. Dr. Sarah Jane Glynn, an expert in employment, work, and family issues at the Center for American Progress, says that we if we started talking about the reality of the minimum wage instead of the myths, we would get to consensus a lot faster. In this episode, Dr. Glynn explains the realities of the minimum wage, and a smarter way to talk about it based on those realities.



