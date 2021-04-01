Why Do Republicans Say No Even to the Stuff They Like‪?‬

Building the stuff we rely on in America — roads, broadband, the electric grid — is something that both parties say is important. Donald Trump pushed a giant investment in it for years. So why were Republicans dead set against the Biden Administration’s infrastructure plan even before it was released? Also, is the media full of it these days, why vaccine passports won’t work in America, and what to make of Deborah Birx and other Trump administration health officials sudden finger-pointing campaign on Covid.



