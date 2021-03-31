Facing The Future: The Question for Biden – How to Pay the Bills?

On this Facing the Future, Bob was joined by experts from two of Washington’s most respected think tanks. Jim Capretta, a Resident Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, discussed how the Biden administration may pay for it’s agenda. Isabel Sawhill, Senior Fellow in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution and author of several books including the recently published A New Contract with the Middle Class, joined later for a conversation that ranged from family support programs, tax policy, and the minimum wage.



