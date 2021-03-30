What’s the Epicenter of American Politics‪?

Would the answer “Appalachia” surprise you? Maybe…but consider that the senior-most Republican leader in America is from Kentucky, while the Democrat who wields the most power in the Senate is Joe Manchin of West Virginia. They come from a region that is often misunderstood…and too often looked down on. But Appalachian issues are American issues — and the priorities of Appalachian leaders echo throughout our country. Today, we welcome the hosts of the outstanding podcast Appodlachia onto the show to share some insights into the region’s politics, economy, and lessons for America. Check it out, and subscribe to their show (and ours!) if you want more of their great content.



