Dan Adcock of the National Committee to Protect Social Security and Medicare explains what’s the Covid Rescue bill for Social Security recipients. Also, why his organization opposes the TRUST act — a bill that would try to address shortfalls in Social Security funding. For the opposing view on that, check out Bob Bixby of the Concord Coalition in the Great Ideas podcast.
Social Security: Benefits from Covid Rescue; Debating the TRUST Act
