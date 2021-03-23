Paul tackles racism directed at New Hampshire’s Asian-American Community with guests Cindy Khoury, a Korean- American seacoast area real estate entrepreneur, Cora Quisumbing-King, the Filipino-American co-chair of NH’s AAPI caucus (Asian, American, Pacific Islander) and State Rep. Latha Mangipudi, of Nashua, the first Indian-American to be elected to the New Hampshire legislature.



