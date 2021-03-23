Federal law forces a lot of marijuana-related businesses that are legal int heir home states to operate in piles of cash. The problem: that can lead to a pile of crime. Congressman Ed Perlmutter joins the show to explain how his new bill would help fix that problem. And why does space matter? As a member of the congressional committee that oversees US Space policy, Congressman Perlmutter explains what’s in it for all of us.



Share this: Share

Reddit

