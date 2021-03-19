Matt goes on the road this week to join Howard Monroe, a West Virginia Broadcast Hall of Fame radio host, to talk about the filibuster and how Joe Manchin will shape whatever the Senate does next. Plus, are dems in danger of a sudden rapid shift of Senate control?
The Filibuster and Joe Manchin: the West Virginia Perspective
