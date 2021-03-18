Many experts argue that the modern filibuster has ruined Congress: it allows a small minority to run roughshod over the majority, and stops important things that the American people need and want. Others say that even with its flaws, getting rid of the filibuster could be dangerous and even destructive. Norman Ornstein is one of the nation’s leading experts on American government. He explains what’s going on and more important, how we might make it better without causing a Congressional meltdown.



