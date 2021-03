Facing The Future 3/16/21

Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director, Robert L. Bixby, Concord’s Policy Director, Tori Gorman, Concord’s National Field Director, Phil Smith, and Director of Health Policy for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, Josh Gordon. They discuss COVID relief, PAYGO, sequestration, infrastructure investment, CRFB’s Health Savers Initiative, and more.



Share this: Share

Reddit