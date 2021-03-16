Paul interviews Tricia Anderson Soule. Since 2018, Tricia has been the Executive Director of New Hampshire’s Business Committee for the Arts. Founded in 1985, the NHBCA promotes the value of the Arts in economic, social and community development and recognizes the role that the business community plays in supporting the arts in New Hampshire.
Capitol Closeup: How Business and the Arts Work Together in New Hampshire
Paul interviews Tricia Anderson Soule. Since 2018, Tricia has been the Executive Director of New Hampshire’s Business Committee for the Arts. Founded in 1985, the NHBCA promotes the value of the Arts in economic, social and community development and recognizes the role that the business community plays in supporting the arts in New Hampshire.