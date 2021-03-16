In 2010, Republicans rode a midterm wave to gain overwhelming control of drawing districts for state houses and Congress. The result? Just in 2012, 1.4 million more Americans voted for Democrats for Congress, but Republicans still won a 33-seat majority. In fact, the Center for American Progress estimates that an average of 59 politicians — more than enough to determine the majority — were elected to Congress each term simply because the lines were drawn in their favor. Former Attorney General of the United States Eric Holder created The National Democratic Redistricting Committee to fix that problem and support fair districts in America. Its Executive Director John Bisognano joins us to explain what they’re doing and how they hope to achieve fair representation for Americans.



