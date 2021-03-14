Hot off the presses, the newest high-quality poll from the St. Anselm’s College Survey Center raises some big questions. Why did the Biden honeymoon end so quickly? Is Senator Maggie Hassan in for tough sledding? Is Donald Trump still at the top of New Hampshire Republicans’ pyramid? St. Anselm’s Institute of Politics Executive Director Neil Levesque explains the answers to these and more.
Capitol Closeup: What Voters Are Thinking Today
