The answer: companies you may not have ever heard of, but who do the behind-the-scenes work of getting medicines from the manufacturer to your doctor’s office. Patrick Kelly of the Healthcare Distribution Alliance explains how it all works.
Politics Pulse: How Does a Vaccine Get from a Pharma Company to Your Arm?
The answer: companies you may not have ever heard of, but who do the behind-the-scenes work of getting medicines from the manufacturer to your doctor’s office. Patrick Kelly of the Healthcare Distribution Alliance explains how it all works.