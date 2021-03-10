Amazon is making a massive play to own exclusive NFL streaming rights — what does it mean for the future of streaming, sports leagues, and advertising in America? Also, $2.15 quadrillion in stock trades in 2020…the huge implications of a market awash in cash.
Capitol Closeup: Amazon’s Big NFL Play, Touchdown or Fumble?
Amazon is making a massive play to own exclusive NFL streaming rights — what does it mean for the future of streaming, sports leagues, and advertising in America? Also, $2.15 quadrillion in stock trades in 2020…the huge implications of a market awash in cash.