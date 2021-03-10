Joe Biden and the Democrats won the war over the $1.9 trillion Covid rescue bill…but can they win the peace? In 2009, President Obama and the Democrats fumbled the rollout of their stimulus bill. So can Dems avoid making the same mistake twice? Also…is there a filibuster tweak deal on the horizon; convincing people to get vaccines; and what should Congress tackle next?
Will Dems win the battle to define the Covid rescue bill?
Joe Biden and the Democrats won the war over the $1.9 trillion Covid rescue bill…but can they win the peace? In 2009, President Obama and the Democrats fumbled the rollout of their stimulus bill. So can Dems avoid making the same mistake twice? Also…is there a filibuster tweak deal on the horizon; convincing people to get vaccines; and what should Congress tackle next?