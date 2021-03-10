Facing The Future 3/9/21

Chase is joined on the show by former Comptroller General of the United States, David M. Walker, Concord Coalition Executive Director, Robert L. Bixby, and Concord’s Policy Director, Tori Gorman. They discuss the latest COVID relief package, the idea of a Fiscal Sustainability Commission, and highlights from Walker’s latest book, which looks ahead to what America might look like in 2040.



