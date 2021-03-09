Young Americans think politics is broken. Now, some former aides to Senator Bernie Sanders have launched a new group aimed at getting young people excited about fixing it. They think they can get millennials and Gen Zers of all political persuasions fired up, including people on the right. Two of these impressive young leaders – Shana Gallagher and Joseline Garcia – join us to explain why this work is so important to their generation and to all of us, and how they’re going to pull it off.



Share this: Share

Reddit

