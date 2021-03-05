Michael Garcia, a cybersecurity expert at Third Way, says that at least one in four Americans have been directly impacted by cybercrime, and law enforcement only acts on 0.3% of cases. Our top levels of government are under attack, as are our cities, schools, hospitals, and private citizens. There are some big things that our country can do and needs to do in order to put a stop to it.
Americans are getting robbed blind: can we stop it?
