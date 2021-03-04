There’s a titanic battle brewing over the future of the Internet, social media, and tech. It’s Facebook vs. Apple: two behemoths with very different visions of privacy, who their customers are, what they’re selling, and what the rules should be. Business and investing expert Chris Hill walks us through the fight that could define the future of media, commerce, and technology. These discussions normally appear in our Capitol Close Up podcast, so please check that out and subscribe for more fascinating discussions like this.



