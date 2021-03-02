Harvard Associate Robert Paarlberg takes on everything we thought we knew about organic and locally-grown food. Think it’s better for health, the climate, the environment, low-income communities, and feeding a hungry world? Not so fast! An unbiased look at the much more nuanced truth about farming, eating, and helping the planet, based on Dr. Paarlberg’s new book: “Resetting the Table: Straight Talk about the Food We Grow and Eat.”



