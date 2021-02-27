The Senate is about to use a trick called “reconciliation” to pass Joe Biden’s Covid relief bill. It’s the way we’ve passed all kinds of policies from the Trump tax cuts to portions of Obamacare. And many want to keep using it to pass all kinds of policies that would never otherwise make it through the Senate’s filibuster – things like a rise in the minimum wage, climate policies, and infrastructure investments.

But Tori Gorman, a budget expert at the Concord Coalition, says that might be a big mistake. She explains how reconciliation really works, and why it’s in everyone’s best interests for it to go away.