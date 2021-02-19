Why We Need to Hear Great Ideas from All Perspectives

In this episode of the show Politics Pulse, Great Ideas host Matt Robison sits down with Sarah Jones, the Editor-in-Chief of PoliticusUSA.com, to talk about how the Great Ideas show came about, why they both feel it is so important to explore serious, positive ideas for change, how the show and website are planning to collaborate, and why it’s so important to hear constructive ideas from across the ideological spectrum — even the ones you don’t agree with.



