The roundtable tackles whether the Lincoln Project was all a con, should we re-open schools now, if the San Francisco school board vote to remove Abraham Lincoln’s name from a school is a sign of the woke Left losing its mind, if its time for a change in federal marijuana policy, and whether a “low hanging fruit” approach is right on immigration.
Balance of Power Roundtable: Lincoln Project con job, Schools, and Marijuana
The roundtable tackles whether the Lincoln Project was all a con, should we re-open schools now, if the San Francisco school board vote to remove Abraham Lincoln’s name from a school is a sign of the woke Left losing its mind, if its time for a change in federal marijuana policy, and whether a “low hanging fruit” approach is right on immigration.