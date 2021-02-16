Great Ideas: Health Care – Three Compromises That Could Help Millions of Americans

Over the course of the last decade, the US has undertaken a massive experiment in remaking the way we pay for people’s health care — the Affordable Care Act. It’s had some real successes, as well as a number of shortcomings: we’ve cut the number of uninsured in half, but we’re still struggling to cover 30 million Americans and to control spiraling costs in the system.

Everyone wants to expand coverage and control those costs, they just can’t agree on how to get there. Our guest says there is a way to make progress that Republicans and Democrats can agree on. Three ways actually. Health care expert Jim Capretta explains how the ACA works, and how to make these three relatively simple changes that could improve costs and coverage for millions. Written excerpts also available on PoliticusUSA.com.