Feltes & Cail with Matt Elliott

Max Elliott is a tech journalist who writes about computers of all types, tablets, various peripherals, and Apple topics. Matt started as an editor for PC Magazine back when it was a print publication, and spent many years with CNET, where he led its coverage of laptop and desktop computers. He moved from New York City to New Hampshire in 2006 and began freelancing. He was working from home well before COVID made it fashionable.



Share this: Share

Reddit

