Facing The Future 2/16/21
Chase is joined on the show by Robin Abbott, CEO of the New Hampshire Society of CPAs, and Matt DiLoreto, vice president of state government affairs for the Healthcare Distributor Alliance. They discuss how the pandemic, recent changes in tax law, and COVID-19 legislation have impacted CPAs and the role of wholesalers in vaccine distribution, including bumps in the road, successes, and improvements.