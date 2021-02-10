Chase is joined on the show by Ben Gitis, a senior policy analyst for the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Economic Policy Project, Concord Coalition Executive Director, Robert L. Bixby, and Concord’s Policy Director, Tori Gorman. They discuss policies aimed at helping workers and families, as well as the latest on COVID-19 relief legislation and the budget process.
Facing The Future 2/9/21
Chase is joined on the show by Ben Gitis, a senior policy analyst for the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Economic Policy Project, Concord Coalition Executive Director, Robert L. Bixby, and Concord’s Policy Director, Tori Gorman. They discuss policies aimed at helping workers and families, as well as the latest on COVID-19 relief legislation and the budget process.