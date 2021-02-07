Former Congressman Paul Hodes, columnist/radio host Alicia Preston, and former congressional staffer/political analyst Matt Robison break down the politics and policy of Covid rescue negotiations, Republican infighting, and Jewish space lasers from the left, right, and center.
The Balance of Power Roundtable
